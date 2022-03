Due to the fire after the shelling by the invaders in a warehouse in the village of Kvitneve (Kyiv region), the products of one of the largest poultry meat producers MHP (Kyiv) worth about UAH 230 million were destroyed.

The press service of the company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 12, at 03:50 a.m. in the village of Kvitneve (Kyiv region), after shelling by the military forces of the invaders, a fire broke out in a warehouse where frozen MHP products were stored. The employees of the warehouse were not injured. As a result of the fire, MHP products worth about UAH 230 million were destroyed. This is Ukraine's largest warehouse for storing frozen products. In addition to MHP, it was also used by large retail chains. This is not the first food warehouse around Kyiv destroyed by the occupiers in the past few days. The enemy is attacking the food security of Ukraine," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, MHP is a vertically integrated complex of enterprises for the production of chicken meat, hatching eggs, feed, is engaged in crop production, cultivating 360,000 hectares of land, and produces chicken meat called Nasha Riaba.

The founder of the company is Yurii Kosiuk.