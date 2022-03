Vasylkiv airport in Kyiv region was completely destroyed due to Russian missile strikes.

Vasylkiv Mayor Nataliya Balasinovych announced this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She said that around 7:00 a.m., Russian troops fired on Vasylkiv.

Balasinovych noted that 8 Russian missiles hit Vasylkiv, the airport was fired upon.

“As a result of the missile strikes, the airport was completely destroyed. The runway was destroyed. The ammunition depot detonated, and they are still detonating because one of the missiles hit the ammunition depot. A warehouse with fuel and lubricants was also destroyed. As a result, the capabilities of our airport have been completely liquidated," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the losses of Russian troops for March 11 did not increase significantly and remained at the level of 12,000 killed and wounded since the beginning of the war with Russia on February 24.