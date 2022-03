According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Russia is working on two options for nuclear blackmail.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the directorate on Facebook.

"We have information about the development of 2 options. Which one they choose, it depends only on them. The first is a large-scale burning of radioactive forests, a radioactive cloud will immediately rise and go in the direction where the wind blows. The second is the use of artillery on a nuclear storage. The result will be the same. Both in the first and in the second case, the Russian leadership is going to blame exactly Ukraine, and precisely its "Nazi", "neo-Nazi" formations, which actually do not exist here," said the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry Defense Kyrylo Budanov.

Budanov noted that this is not the first time Russia has resorted to nuclear blackmail, there have already been deliberate attacks on blocks of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, as well as a missile attack on the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, on whose territory an experimental nuclear reactor is located.

"This is all done for the purpose of intimidation. Now the Russian leadership understands that their plans for a quick campaign have failed, and they are moving on to nuclear blackmail," the head of military intelligence said.

Budanov stressed that no matter what scenario the Russian leadership is inclined to, if it is implemented, it will be nuclear terrorism, ecocide and an environmental catastrophe that will affect both Europe and Russia, but Belarus and Ukraine will suffer the most.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that he considers the threat of Russian President Vladimir Putin to unleash a nuclear war as a bluff, since the use of nuclear weapons would mean the end for all parties.