The occupiers have gathered the managerial personnel at the Enerhodar-based Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhia region) and reported that now the plant is owned by the Rosatom corporation (Russia).

Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Energoatom Acting President Petro Kotin, today, representatives of the so-called military-civilian administration arrived at the station without giving their names, gathered the management, and declared that they were representatives of the military-civilian administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 6, it became known that the Zaporizhia NPP was under the control of invaders and there are two power units in the network.

The NPP is the largest NPP in Europe, it has 6 power units of the VVER-1000 type with a total installed electric capacity of 6 GW.