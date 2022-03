Russia To Pay Severe Price' If It Uses Chemical Weapons In Ukraine - Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden says Russia will pay a "severe price" if it uses chemical weapons in Ukraine.

This is indicated in the statement of the Indian edition of NDTV, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, Biden vowed on Friday that Russia would pay a "severe price" if it used chemical weapons in Ukraine, and promised not to provoke Moscow into a "third world war."

Speaking about the likelihood of Russia using chemical weapons, Biden said he was not going to talk about intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the White House believes that Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia's false accusations against Ukraine of allegedly intending to use chemical weapons may indicate their plans.