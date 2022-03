The Ministry of Defense of Belarus has refuted air strikes on its territory.

The Ministry of Defense announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The military department declares that the disseminated information about the strikes on the territory of the Republic of Belarus is another provocation and an attempt to rock the Belarusian society. As of 6:30 p.m., despite the statements of Ukrainian officials and a number of Telegram channels, neither the means of control and reconnaissance of the airspace, nor the units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations performing tasks in these areas confirm such information,” the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on Friday, March 11, at 2:30 p.m., information was received from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine that Russian planes took off from the Dubrovitsa airfield (Belarus), entered the territory of Ukraine, turned around over the Ukrainian settlements of Horodyshche and Tumen, after which they inflicted a fire defeat on the settlement of Kopani (Belarus).

The command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarded such actions as a provocation with the aim of drawing the Armed Forces of Belarus into the war with Ukraine.