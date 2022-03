President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that 78 children have been killed because of Russia's war with Ukraine since February 24.

This is stated in the address of the head of state to the Sejm of Poland, the text of which is published on the website of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy is grateful to Poland and the Polish people for supporting Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 8, Zelenskyy said that 52 children had been killed because of Russia's war with Ukraine since February 24.