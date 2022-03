40 Republican senators are asking U.S. President Joe Biden to transfer military aircraft to Ukraine.

The British edition of the BBC announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Poland surprised the U.S. administration this week when it offered to place MiG-29 fighter jets at a U.S. military facility in Germany to fly them to Ukraine.

The proposal was dismissed by US officials as unreasonable, but Republican senators disagree.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was looking for ways to quickly replenish stocks of Polish fighters so that Poland can provide Ukraine with its combat aircraft.

On March 8, Poland announced that it was ready to transfer all its MiG-29 aircraft at the Ramstein airbase to the disposal of the U.S.

Zelenskyy called on the U.S. to expedite the decision to transfer MiG-29 military aircraft from Poland to Ukraine.

On March 10, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. would not send its military to Ukraine, as the involvement of the American army threatens to escalate.