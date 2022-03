Rada Committee Supports Decision To Appeal To International Community With Demand To Impose Embargo On Russian

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities has unanimously supported the decision to apply to the parliaments of all foreign states, the European Parliament and international parliamentary assemblies with a demand to impose an embargo on Russian oil and natural gas.

Member of Parliament Andrii Herus of the Servant of the People faction, who heads the Parliamentary Committee on Energy, Housing, and Utilities, announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Herus said that this would be an effective measure to isolate the Russian economy.

"We urge to stop the main sources that generate financial flows and form the federal budget, the money from which is directed to further murders of Europeans," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States imposed a ban on the import of Russian oil.

The UK has decided to stop importing Russian oil and oil products until 2023.

British Petroleum (the UK) decided to stop making new deals for the purchase of oil and natural gas from Russia, and Japan banned the export of oil refining equipment to the Russian Federation.