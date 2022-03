Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that the invaders had kidnapped the mayor of the city of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to preliminary information, the mayor of the city of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, was kidnapped an hour ago by the invaders," he wrote.

Tymoshenko published the corresponding message at 4:45 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 10, a member of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Eskender Bariev, said that armed men in Russian military uniform had broken into the house of a member of the Zaporizhia Regional Council, director of the Melitopol City Museum of Local Lore, Leyla Ibragimova, and kidnapped her.