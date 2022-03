Ukrzaliznytsia Evacuates 2 Million People From Hotspots Since Beginning Of War

The Ukrainian Railways joint-stock company (Ukrzaliznytsia) has evacuated more than 2 million people from hotspots since the beginning of the war.

The company announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrzaliznytsia has already evacuated more than 2 million people in the 15 days of the war. Of these, 226,000 went abroad," the statement said.

According to the statement, most of the passengers were evacuated from Kyiv and Kharkiv, which are under constant enemy bombardment.

The most popular international rail route is to Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia has turned all its trains from eastern to western Ukraine into evacuation trains and stopped selling tickets for them.