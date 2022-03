In 2021, real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 3.4% (in constant 2016 prices) to UAH 5,459.574 billion (in actual prices) year over year (excluding the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol).

The State Statistics Service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The State Statistics Service specifies figures of the real gross domestic product during a year.

According to updated data from the State Statistics Service, in October-December 2021, real gross domestic product increased by 6.1% compared to the same period in 2020 to UAH 1,730.104 billion (in actual prices).

Compared to the third quarter of 2021, GDP increased by 1.9% (seasonally adjusted and excluding the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol).

GDP for the first quarter of 2021 decreased by 2.2% to UAH 1,021.504 billion, for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 6.0% to UAH 1,187.718 billion, for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 2.8% to UAH 1,520.248 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 4.0% compared to 2019 (in constant 2016 prices) to UAH 4,194.102 billion (in actual prices) (excluding the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol).