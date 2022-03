Russia has banned the Instagram social network on its territory.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Roskomnadzor has banned Instagram on the territory of the Russian Federation. The Soviet life that the aggressors dream about has already arrived. There will be more to come," Fedorov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Google Cloud service stopped registering new users in Russia, and the Western Union international cash money transfer system stops working in Russia and Belarus.