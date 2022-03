There Is Threat Of Diversions At Facilities Of Military And Civil Infrastructure At Volyn - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces states that the threat of diversions at the facilities of military and civil infrastructure remains at Volyn.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the authority on Facebook.

"There is a threat of diversions at the facilities of the military and civil infrastructure at Volyn," the General Staff reports.

At the same time, in the Polissia direction, the invaders do not take active offensive actions, carrying out measures to restore the combat capability of the divisions.

As a result of active, well-coordinated actions of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the defense forces, there were significant losses, which forced it to retreat from previously seized settlements of Kyiv region.

At the Siverske direction, active offensive actions from the enemy do not occur.

In some sections, the enemy made fire raids and explored the positions of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the Slobozhanske direction, the enemy holds Sumy surrounded and partially blocks Kharkiv from the north.

At the Donetsk and Tauride directions, the invaders leave no attempts to capture Mariupol and Severodonetsk, but they do not have success.

Plans to establish control over Mykolaiv, moving in directions to Zaporizhia and Kryvyi Rih are not implemented by the enemy.

Because of significant losses, the invaders are forced to go to defense and are trying to fulfill comprehensive provision.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the enemy rockets fell on the military airfield in Lutsk of Volyn region, 1 person was killed.