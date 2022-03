The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense states that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an order to prepare the terrorist attack on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the directorate in the Telegram channel.

"According to the available information, Vladimir Putin gave an order to prepare the terrorist attack at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. On the Chornobyl NPP, controlled by Russian troops, it is planned to create a technogenic catastrophe, the responsibility for which the occupiers will try to transfer to Ukraine," the directorate reports.

Currently, the Chornobyl NPP is completely disabled from the monitoring systems of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the station is de-energized.

The resource of the existing diesel generators is designed for 48 hours of maintaining the operation of security systems.

The invaders refused to provide access to the station to Ukrainian repairmen.

At the same time, on the instructions of the President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, "Belarusian specialists" came.

"Among them, under the guise of nuclear officers, Russian saboteurs are also enter for the organization of the terrorist attack. However, in recent days, Putin's troops have hit the Zaporizhia NPP and the Kharkiv Physics-Technical Institute (there is an experimental nuclear reactor). To imitate the involvement of the Ukrainian military to the Chornobyl accident, the invaders are trying to create fake proofs in confirmation of their version. In particular, in the area of Antonov airport in Hostomel, Russian automotive refrigerators, collecting the bodies of the dead Ukrainian defenders, were noticed. There is a likelihood that they will be misrepresented as killed saboteurs in the Chornobyl zone," the intelligence notes.

The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes that without receiving the desired result from ground military operation and direct negotiations, Putin is ready to fall back on the nuclear blackmail of the world community for concessions against Ukraine.

All objects of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone are taken under control by Russian armed groups.