On Friday, March 11, a total of 12 humanitarian corridors are planned for the evacuation of the population.

Vice Prime Minister / Temporarily occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vereshchuk reported on the planned humanitarian corridors in the following areas:

- Mariupol – Zaporizhia;

- Polohy - Zaporizhia;

- Volnovakha - Pokrovsk;

- Enerhodar - Zaporizhia;

- Raisins - Lozova;

- Bucha, Vorzel, Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka, Shpytky, Bilohorodka - Kyiv;

- Hostomel - Kyiv;

- Kozarovychi - Kyiv;

- Mykulychi - Kyiv

- Andriivka - Zhytomyr;

- Makarov - Zhytomyr;

- Borodianka - Zhytomyr.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Thursday, March 10, a total of 7 humanitarian corridors were scheduled.

On March 10, Vereshchuk reported that in two days, more than 60,000 people had been taken from the cities of Sumy, Trostianets, Krasnopillia in the direction of Poltava.

Approximately 3,000 people were evacuated from the town of Izium to the town of Lozova, Kharkiv region.

About 20,000 people were evacuated from the cities of Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Vorzel, etc. from the Kyiv region during March 9.