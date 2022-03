This morning, March 11, Russian troops caused air strikes on Dnipro, Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

According to the SESU, there are 3 air strikes in the city of Dnipro, namely: hitting near a kindergarten and an apartment building, and hitting a two-story shoe factory with subsequent burning.

Previously 1 person was killed. 20 people and 4 units of equipment were attracted from the SESU to eliminate the consequences.

Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polischuk on his Facebook page wrote that the explosions occurred in the direction of the airfield. At the same time, he called on Ukrainians not to publish any photos, addresses and coordinates.

According to the words of the head of the Volyn Regional State Administration Yurii Pohuliaiko, according to preliminary information, there are no victims. Currently, the fire is eliminated and find out all the circumstances. There are relevant services on the spot.