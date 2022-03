U.S. Announces Provision Of Additional Food Aid To Ukraine For USD 53 Million

The United States has announced the provision of additional food aid to Ukraine for USD 53 million.

This is indicated in a statement on the website of the White House, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is emphasized that this additional assistance includes support for the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) to provide life-saving emergency food assistance.

