About 83,000 women, children, people with limited mobility and the elderly were evacuated on March 9-10 along humanitarian corridors from the settlements most affected by the shelling of Russian troops.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this in a video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the past two days, we evacuated more than 60,000 people from the cities of Sumy, Trostianets, Krasnopillia in the direction of Poltava, our women, children, people with limited mobility, the elderly. Everyone who needed evacuation was able to leave," she said.

Vereshchuk also said that about 3,000 people had been evacuated from Izium to Lozova (Kharkiv region).

Besides, more than 100 tons of humanitarian aid - medicines, food, water - were also delivered to Izium.

About 20,000 people were evacuated from Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Vorzel and other cities of Kyiv region on March 9; the evacuation is still going on.

In particular, on March 9, 52 children from the Baby House and 55 women in labor and young mothers from the maternity hospital were evacuated from Vorzel.

More than 100 tons of humanitarian aid were delivered to Enerhodar (Zaporizhia region).

The evacuation along the humanitarian corridors from Volnovakha and Mariupol in Donetsk region failed.

Vereshchuk stressed that a humanitarian catastrophe is now in Mariupol, Russian troops do not allow people to be evacuated from there and humanitarian aid to be delivered to Mariupol.

She called on international partners and the world community to help establish humanitarian corridors and close the skies over Ukraine for Russian military aircraft bombarding the civilian infrastructure of cities and civilians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 9, the first humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of citizens and the delivery of humanitarian aid were launched since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine (from February 24).