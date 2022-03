MONITORING: White House Believes That Russia May Use Chemical Weapons In Ukraine

The White House believes that Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine.

The American edition of The Washington Post has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Biden administration warned Wednesday that Russia could use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, as it rejected Russia’s claims that U.S. biological weapons labs are operating in the war-torn country,” the statement says.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday called Russia’s claims “preposterous” and warned of “disinformation” campaigns.

“We took note of Russia’s false claims about alleged U.S. biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine,” she added.

“We’ve also seen Chinese officials echo these conspiracy theories,” the press secretary said.

Psaki also warned Thursday that Russia has the “capacity” to use weapons like these against Ukraine.

When asked what evidence the U.S. has to back the claim that Russia has these types of weapons, Psaki said she wouldn’t “get into specific intelligence” but repeated that Russia has a “a large biological and chemical weapons program.”

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2019, the Ministry of Health announced that the U.S., as part of a program to prevent the spread of dangerous pathogens that can be used to produce biological weapons, helped modernize eight laboratories of the Ministry.

In December last year, the U.S. called Russia's statement that the U.S. was preparing for a provocation using chemical weapons in the Donbas completely false.