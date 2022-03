Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia ties the possibility of a ceasefire solely to the fulfillment of the requirements voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said this at a briefing following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We cannot stop the war if the country that committed the aggression, the attack, has no desire to do so. Today I heard that the ceasefire is tied by the Russian Federation to the fulfillment of the requirements put forward by President Putin to Ukraine. In this regard, I want to confirm once again, that Ukraine has not surrendered, does not surrender and will not surrender! We are ready for diplomacy, we are looking for diplomatic solutions, but until they are absent, we will selflessly, sacrificing ourselves, defend our land, our people from Russian aggression," he said.

According to Kuleba, the conversation between the ministers lasted about 1.5 hours.

The parties discussed the organization of humanitarian corridors from Mariupol and to Mariupol, and also, at the initiative of the Ukrainian side, discussed the possibility of a 24-hour truce to meet the needs of the people.

"On the first issue, I hope that minister Lavrov will communicate with those who make the decision," Kuleba said.

The minister expressed hope that the negotiation format that took place would continue if the Russian side was ready for a serious, substantive conversation, and not a repetition of widespread propaganda cliches and narratives about Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Russia put forward demands to Ukraine on the neutral status of the country (not joining NATO), the recognition of Crimea as Russian, and the LPR and DPR as independent republics.