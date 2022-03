Russian Sabotage And Reconnaissance Groups May Infiltrate Kyiv Under Guise Of Evacuees

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups could infiltrate Kyiv under the guise of residents evacuated from occupied settlements.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The preparation and infiltration of sabotage and reconnaissance groups into Kyiv under the guise of evacuated residents of occupied settlements is not ruled out," the statement said.

According to the statement, the enemy is trying to restore the combat readiness of the units that have suffered significant losses, and it is regrouping and not abandoning the plan to block off Kyiv from the west and southwest.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed a Russian Iskander division in Chernihiv region.