Russian Troops Begin Identifying Themselves With Yellow Ribbons Like Ukrainian Troops

Russian troops have begun wearing yellow ribbons like Ukrainian troops to mislead units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a feature, the enemy has begun wearing a yellow ribbon on his sleeve to mislead units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. However, members of the Russian Armed Forces also attach yellow ribbons to their legs to identify themselves," the General Staff wrote.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are urging citizens to be vigilant.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have stopped Russian military advances in all directions.