Russia Seriously Considering Blowing Up Ammonia Warehouses In Kharkiv Region To Blame Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Russian troops are seriously considering blowing up ammonia warehouses in Kharkiv region to blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the terrorist state creates fakes to justify its atrocities and blame Ukraine for them.

"For example, the Russian occupiers are seriously considering the possibility of blowing up ammonia warehouses in Kharkiv region in order to blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement says.

According to their data, options for committing other provocations are also being worked out.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against Russian propagandists.