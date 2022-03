1 Child And 2 Adults Killed, 17 Injured Due To Shelling Of Children's Hospital In Mariupol

1 child and 2 adults were killed, 17 were injured due to the shelling of a children's hospital in Mariupol, Donetsk region.

The Mariupol City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today it is known that after the terrorist bombing of the children's hospital in Mariupol by Russian planes, 17 people (children, women, doctors) were injured, 3 were killed, among them 1 child - a girl," the statement says.

Earlier it was known about 17 wounded due to an air strike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 9, Russian troops dropped an air bomb near a hospital and maternity hospital in Mariupol.