The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has transferred USD 1.4 billion to Ukraine.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the International Monetary Fund transferred USD 1.4 billion in equivalent to Ukraine under the Rapid Financing Instrument emergency support program in accordance with the decision of the IMF Board of Directors," the National Bank said.

Funds under this program will help finance the top-priority expenditures of the state budget and support Ukraine's balance of payments.

The final decision on the use of funds by Ukraine will be made by the Ministry of Finance as the financial agent of Ukraine in relations with the fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, March 10, the Board of Executive Directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved USD 1.4 billion in emergency financial support for Ukraine under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to meet urgent funding needs and mitigate the economic impact of the war.