The international company Western Union suspends its operations in Russia and Belarus.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) stands with the world in condemning the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. All of us share the shock, disbelief, and sadness around this tragedy and humanitarian disaster. Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and to our colleagues, customers, agents, and partners who have been impacted. For the past weeks, our teams have been working to support our Ukrainian customers, including the millions who have been forcibly displaced, in the best ways we can. This includes donations to support humanitarian relief efforts and fee-free money transfer services," the company said.

Besides, it is specified that an extensive dialogue took place with a wide range of stakeholders in order to come to the right decision regarding services in Russia and Belarus.

"We have thoroughly evaluated internal and external considerations, including the consequences for our valued teammates, partners, and customers. Ultimately, in light of the ongoing tragic impact of Russia’s prolonged assault on Ukraine, we have arrived at the decision to suspend our operations in Russia and Belarus," emphasized in the company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 6, the international payment systems Visa and Mastercard announced that they would completely stop working in Russia and would stop all card transactions in the coming days.