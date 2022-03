The Cabinet of Ministers has proposed that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) impose sanctions on Russian propagandists.

Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko announced this on Telegram, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved an act proposed by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and submitted proposals to impose indefinite personal economic and other restrictive measures on Russian individuals and legal entities to the National Security and Defense Council.

The sanctions list is to be considered by the National Security and Defense Council and the president of Ukraine.

In addition, according to him, their approval will make it possible to ask the European Union to impose mirror sanctions.

"I will open the curtain so you can see the propagandists, such as Dobrodeev Oleg Borisovich (director general of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company), Ernst Konstantin Lvovich (general director of Channel One), Tyulin Vladimir Vladimirovich (director general of Accept LLC, Ren TV channel), Aleksandr Zharov (director general of Gazprom Media Holding JSC), Tinatin Givyevna Kandelaki (TV presenter, acting director of the TNT channel), Aram Ashotovich Gabrelyamov (chairman of the board of directors of the Izvestia newspaper, general director and president of the News Media publishing house), Kiselyov Dmitry Konstantinovich (director general of the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency), Mitkova Tatyana Rostislavovna (OJSC NTV Television Company’s deputy director general for news broadcasting, editor-in-chief of the NTV Information Service), Simonyan Margarita Simonovna (editor-in-chief of Russia Today), Skabeeva Olga Vladimirovna (TV presenter at the Rossiya-1 channel), and Solovyov Vladimir Rudolfovich (host of Soloviev Live),” the Minister wrote.

The legal entities that the Cabinet of Ministers proposes sanctioning include the Channel One joint-stock company, the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (RTR channel), the Rossiya Segodnya international information agency, JSC Gazprom Media Holding, the NTV Television Company OJSC, the NTV Television Company JSC, the Zvezda Television and Radio Company of the Russian Armed Forces, Accept LLC (Ren TV television channel), National Advertising Alliance LLC, Ivi.ru LLC, and LLC NTV Plus.

According to Tkachenko, the lists will be expanded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will insist that sanctions should be imposed on Russian propagandists and that they should be held accountable for distorting information about the war.