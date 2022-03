Poland Ready To Transfer All Its MIG-29 Aircraft At Ramstein Air Base To Disposal Of U.S. 23:23

Russia Tries To Send 120 People Of Air Assault Group To Kharkiv, Armed Forces Destroy Most Of Troops 23:32

Armed Forces Carry Out At Least 7 Counterattacks Over Past Day 18:53

Zelenskyy Ready To Seek Compromise With Russia On Crimea, DPR, LPR But Not Ready For Ultimatums 19:07