Russia Changes Tactics And Switches To "Syrian Option" - Encirclement And Terror Of Cities - Arestovych

Russia has changed tactics and switched to the "Syrian option" - the encirclement and terror of cities.

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“After yesterday’s Russian air strike on maternity hospital No. 2 in Mariupol, it became clear that the enemy had finally changed tactics, and being unable to defeat our Armed Forces and other defense forces on the battlefield, it switched to the so-called Syrian option, that is, encirclement and terror of cities and towns in order to inflict more suffering and (make) the most psychological impact on our civilian population," he said.

Arestovych noted that the most suffering cities are Mariupol, Kharkiv, Akhtyrka of Sumy region, and, to some extent, Mykolaiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 17 people were injured due to an air strike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol of Donetsk region.