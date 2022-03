The armed forces destroyed a division of Russian ballistic operational-tactical missile systems "Iskander-M" in Chernihiv region.

The Operational Command Pivnich [North] announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Pivnich operational command reports that on the afternoon of Thursday, March 10, in Chernihiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a division of “Iskander-M” ballistic operational-tactical missile systems that fired at civilians," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces stopped the Russian military in all directions.