The armed forces stopped the Russian military in all directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In all directions, the enemy has been stopped by the Ukrainian defense forces, has no success, and is trying to hold the occupied lines and positions," the report says.

According to the authority, as a feature, the enemy began to designate itself with a yellow ribbon on its sleeve in order to mislead units of the Ukrainian defense forces.

However, to determine belonging to the Russian army, a yellow ribbon is also attached to the leg.

In the Polissia direction, the invaders continue to hold the settlements of Poliske, Kukhari, Borodianka, Andriivka, Motyzhin, Horenychi, Bucha, Demydiv.

The enemy is trying to restore the combat readiness of the units that have suffered significant losses, is regrouping and does not abandon the plan of blocking Kyiv from the west and southwest.

The preparation and penetration of sabotage and reconnaissance groups into Kyiv under the guise of evacuated residents of occupied settlements is not ruled out.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled an attempt by the enemy to force the Irpin River near the settlement of Moshchun, the enemy was driven back, the settlement was liberated.

In the Mykolaiv direction, the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the settlements of Luparevo, Pravdyne, Blahodatne, Novohryhorivka, Kalynivka, Kyselivka, Pervomaiske, Oleksandrivka, Burhunka, Bereslav, Tavriisk.

In the Crimean direction, an increase in the enemy grouping by a battalion tactical group from the 336th Separate Marine Brigade of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces was recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military is trying to advance in the direction of Kryvyi Rih of Dnipropetrovsk region and Mykolaiv.