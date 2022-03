Lavrov Said He Discussed With Kuleba Possibility Of Negotiations Between Zelenskyy And Putin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he had discussed with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba the possibility of negotiations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said this at a press conference following the talks, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Everyone is well aware that President Putin never refuses contacts... We confirmed today that President Putin does not refuse to meet with President Zelenskyy and, I hope, such a need will arise sometime," he said.

Lavrov stressed that in order to organize such a summit meeting, it is necessary to carry out preparatory work, which is going along the "Belarusian track".

"Three rounds have taken place, our concretely extremely proposals have been taken by the Ukrainian side, and it promised us that there will be extremely specific answers, we are waiting," he summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Kuleba said that Russia ties the possibility of a ceasefire solely to the fulfillment of the demands voiced by Putin.