1,300 Mariupol Residents Killed Due To War Between Russia And Ukraine - City Mayor’s Adviser Andriushchenko

Petro Andriushchenko, Adviser to Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko, says that 1,300 residents of the city were killed because of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the blockade genocide of the Russian Federation, 1,300 Mariupol residents have already been killed. We will fight for everyone," the Mayor's Adviser wrote.

According to him, the invaders began to actively use air bombardments.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Petro Andriushchenko, Adviser to Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko, said that the invaders had carried out targeted bombing of the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the city.