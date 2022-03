A member of the Ukrainian delegation, chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, declares that 40,000 women and children were evacuated on Wednesday, March 9.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We managed to take out more than 40,000 women and children from all over Ukraine per day. We tried 100,000, but it didn't work," the statement says.

According to the MP, the most problematic areas now are Mariupol, Kharkiv and Kyiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the evacuation of civilians from Demydiv, Kyiv region, the Russian military opened fire, 1 policeman was killed, 2 people were injured.