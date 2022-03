Curfew In Kyiv Region On March 9-10 Will Last From 8 PM To 7 AM

The curfew in Kyiv region on March 9-10 will last from 08:00 p.m. to 07:00 a.m.

The State Service for Special Communications has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the territory of Kyiv region, a curfew is introduced from 08:00 p.m. to 07:00 a.m. The curfew will be in effect from March 9 to 10 throughout the entire territory of Kyiv region. During the curfew, it is forbidden to be on the streets and in other public places without specially issued passes and identity cards," it was said.

It is emphasized that violators of the curfew can be stopped by the curfew patrol, which has the right to check documents and find out if a person can be on the street at this time, or to find out for what reason he violated the curfew.

"Who enters the patrols is decided by the local authorities," the statement added.

Also, at night, the authorities are asked not to forget about the blackout mode (shuttered windows, turning off street lighting, if possible, minimal lighting inside houses).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the curfew in Kyiv region on March 2-3 lasted from 08:00 p.m. to 07:00 a.m.