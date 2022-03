Lack Of Power Supply At Chornobyl NPP Can Lead To Release Of Radioactive Substances Into Environment

Lack of power supply at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant can lead to the release of radioactive substances into the environment.

Energoatom, the national nuclear energy generating company, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The high-voltage line 750 kV Chornobyl – Kyivska was disconnected as a result of damage by the occupiers. Thus, the Chornobyl station and all nuclear facilities of the Exclusion Zone were left without power supply. About 20,000 spent fuel assemblies are stored at the spent nuclear fuel storage facility - 1. They need constant cooling, which is possible only if there is a power supply. If it is not, then the pumps will not produce cooling. As a result, the temperature in the cooling pools will increase, soaring will occur and the release of radioactive substances into the environment. Radioactive cloud can be transferred by wind to other regions Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, Europe," the statement says.

Besides, according to the statement, ventilation at the facility will not work, and all personnel located there will receive a dangerous dose of radiation.

Also, the fire extinguishing system does not work, and this is a huge risk in case of a fire that can occur due to a projectile hit.

Currently, hostilities continue, which makes it impossible to carry out repair work and resume power supply.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Chornobyl nuclear power plant has been de-energized due to the actions of Russian invaders.

Ukraine called the fact of the capture of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant by Russian troops nuclear terrorism and asks the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to apply to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) with a demand to close access to the airspace over its nuclear facilities.

On February 24, all facilities of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone were taken under control by Russian armed groups.