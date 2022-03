The Chornobyl nuclear power plant is de-energized due to the actions of the Russian invaders.

Ukrenergo has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the hostile actions of the Russian invaders, the Chornobyl nuclear power plant has been completely de-energized. The hostilities continue, which makes repair work and the restoration of power supply impossible. The city of Slavutych is also de-energized. Ukrenergo monitors the situation and will inform about all changes," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine called the fact of the capture of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant by Russian troops nuclear terrorism and asks the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to apply to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) with a demand to close access to the airspace over its nuclear facilities.

On February 24, all facilities of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone were taken under control by Russian armed groups.