Russian Military Took Break And Did Not Conduct Active Hostilities At Night - Arestovych

The Russian military took a break and did not conduct active hostilities that night.

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy did not conduct active operations this night. It uses the pause to regroup, build up forces and try to work in those areas that are defined as the main ones - Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Mykolaiv," Arestovych said.

According to him, the enemy fails to attack and succeed, as the Ukrainian military inflicts huge losses on the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the losses of Russian troops for March 8 did not increase significantly and remained at the level of 12,000 killed and wounded since the beginning of the war with Russia on February 24.