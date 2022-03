The Alstom multinational rolling stock manufacturer (France) has stopped delivering its products to Russia.

The Ukrainian Railways joint-stock company (Ukrzaliznytsia) announced this in a statement, citing Alstom, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Alstom is stopping deliveries of its products to Russia: locomotives and railway equipment," the statement said.

According to the statement, Alstom has confirmed that it is suspending all future business investments in Russia.

Ukrzaliznytsia also called on other global manufacturers, particularly Stadler and Siemens, to suspend operations in the aggressor countries of Russia and Belarus.

In addition, Ukrzaliznytsia is demanding exclusion of the Russian and Belarusian railways from all international organizations and suspension of freight and passenger links with these countries.

According to the statement, Alstom and Ukrzaliznytsia are developing a partnership project that provides for the supply of electric locomotives to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers and the French government signed four framework agreements worth a total of EUR 1.3 billion in May 2021.

One of the agreements provides for the supply of 130 electric locomotives worth a total of up to EUR 900 million by Alstom

It requires Alstom must localize up to 35% of production and maintenance in Ukraine.

Alstom opened its representative office in Ukraine in July 2018.

Alstom is one of the world’s leading producers of power and railway equipment.