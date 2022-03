Russian Troops Dropped Air Bomb Near Hospital And Maternity Hospital In Mariupol

Russian troops dropped an air bomb near the hospital and maternity hospital in Mariupol.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today the Russians dropped an air bomb in the area of ​​the hospital and maternity hospital, where there were mothers with children. The number of dead and injured is being established," the statement says.

Another blow came near the city center.

The police document the aftermath of the bombing.

Explosives experts collect material evidence for the International Court of Justice.

Preliminary qualification - Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 8, the invaders carried out a targeted bombing of the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Mariupol.