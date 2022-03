OECD Council Decides To Immediately Suspend Participation Of Russia And Belarus In Structures Of Organization

The Council of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) decided to immediately suspend the participation of Russia and Belarus in the structures of the organization.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In addition to the previous statements and decisions of February 24, in response to the large-scale aggression of Russia against Ukraine, the Council of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) decided to immediately suspend the participation of Russia and Belarus in the structures of the OECD. Such a statement was published on the official resource on behalf of the Secretary General of the OECD,” the statement says.

The OECD Council will continue to monitor developments closely.

The OECD members also instructed the Secretary General to develop proposals for further strengthening support for the democratically elected government of Ukraine, including measures to support and restore the economy.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in cooperation with more than 100 countries, the OECD is a global political forum that promotes the policy of preserving personal freedom and improving the economic and social well-being of people around the world.