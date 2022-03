The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced the formation of a “resilience package” of EUR 2 billion in response to the war in Ukraine.

The bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has announced an initial "resilience package" to fund measures to help citizens, companies and countries affected by the war in Ukraine.

The bank is also ready to do its best to assist in the reconstruction of the country, when circumstances permit.

Funding will be provided promptly to support Ukrainian companies, for example in the form of deferred loans, liquidity support and trade finance.

Where possible, companies will also be provided with relocation assistance in order to continue operations.

In addition, the EBRD, through its Resilience and Livelihoods Programme, will provide assistance to countries that have been directly affected by the influx of refugees from Ukraine, the majority of whom are women, children and the elderly.

City governments in the respective countries face great challenges with this influx of displaced people.

The new package was approved by the board of directors of the bank and is the first stage of support.

Earlier, the EBRD has already declared its unwavering support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people and condemned the aggression by the Russian Federation and Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested EUR 1 billion in the Ukrainian economy in 2021.