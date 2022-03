Losses Of Personnel Of Russian Troops For March 8 Remained At 12,000 Killed And Wounded - Armed Forces General

The loss of personnel of the Russian troops for March 8 did not increase significantly and remained at the level of 12,000 killed and wounded since the beginning of the war with Russia, on February 24.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to March 9 approximately amounted to more than 12,000 personnel," the statement says.

At the same time, it is noted that for March 8, the enemy lost 14 tanks (317 tanks in total); 34 armored fighting vehicles (total - 1,070 AFVs); 1 air defense system (total - 28 air defense systems); 1 aircraft (total - 49 aircraft); 1 helicopter (total - 81 helicopters); 8 units of automotive equipment (total - 482).

Also, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the enemy has lost 120 artillery systems, 56 multiple launch rocket systems, 3 vessels, 60 fuel tanks, 7 drones.

The General Staff notes that the data is being specified, since the calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.

