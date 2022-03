Units Of Russian Guard Entered Kherson region, Which Illegally Detained More Than 400 Citizens Of Ukraine - Ar

Units of the National Guard of Russia were introduced into Kherson region, which illegally detained more than 400 citizens of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with the fierce resistance of the inhabitants of Kherson, the occupiers are trying to introduce an administrative-police regime, for which the National Guard units have been brought into Kherson region, which have illegally detained more than 400 citizens of Ukraine," the statement says.

In addition, it is noted that the enemy significantly reduced the pace of troop advancement, but did not abandon the offensive operation.

The Russian occupiers suffer losses in manpower and equipment, the personnel are demoralized, surrender or resort to desertion.

The enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts on the encirclement of the city of Kyiv, the capture of Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Mykolaiv; providing a land corridor between the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and the continental part of the Russian Federation.

Also, the occupiers do not leave attempts to enter the administrative borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The formation of enemy reserves at points of permanent deployment continues with the aim of their further transfer to certain areas on the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ukrainian military destroyed 30 Russian helicopters at the Chornobaivka airfield near Kherson.