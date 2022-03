Kuleba Does Not Have Inflated Expectations Regarding Negotiations With Lavrov On March 10

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba does not have inflated expectations regarding negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, March 10, in Antalya (Turkey).

He announced this in a video message on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are getting ready for negotiations with my Russian colleague, Minister Lavrov. Tomorrow they will take place. We are now working very seriously in order to carry them out as efficiently as possible. But, frankly, I have restrained expectations from the negotiations. I don't have high expectations for them. But, of course, we will squeeze the maximum. Our interest is to stop the fire, it is to liberate our territories, and the third point is, of course, the solution of all humanitarian issues, catastrophes, these are no longer questions, but catastrophes created by the Russian army," he said.

Kuleba also noted that thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian defense forces, the inviolability of the position of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as coordinated actions with partners to support Ukraine and isolate Russia, Ukraine is going to negotiations with a strong position.

The minister expects Lavrov to approach the talks in good faith, without a propaganda perspective.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Kuleba will meet with Lavrov on March 10 in Turkey.