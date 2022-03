Ukrainian Military Downed Russian Su-27 Plane, It Fell On Private House On Osokorky In Kyiv

The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-27 plane, it fell on a private house on Osokorky in Kyiv.

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Kyiv, on Osokorky, a Russian Su-27 plane shot down by the Ukrainian military crashed. The enemy pilot ejected, but died," the statement says.

The plane crashed directly on a private house, one more person was left homeless.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ukrainian military shot down 2 Russian aircraft over Kyiv on March 7.