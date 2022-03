Backup Diesel Generators Will Provide Power To Chornobyl NPP Within 48 Hours, In Future There Is Threat Of Rad

Within 48 hours, backup diesel generators will provide power to the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, while in the future the cooling system of the storage of spent nuclear fuel will be turned off, and there will be a threat of radiation leakage.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Reserve diesel generators will provide power to the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and its facilities for 48 hours. Then the spent nuclear fuel storage cooling system will turn off, which will threaten radiation leakage," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company claims that the lack of power supply at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant can lead to the release of radioactive substances into the environment.

The Chornobyl nuclear power plant is de-energized due to the actions of the Russian invaders.

Ukraine called the fact of the capture of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant by Russian troops nuclear terrorism and asks the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to apply to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) with a demand to close access to the airspace over its nuclear facilities.

On February 24, all facilities of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone were taken under control by Russian armed groups.