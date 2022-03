At the request of the Ukrainian side, the Red Cross Society of China will provide humanitarian aid supplies to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing that the supplies worth ¥5 mln (about $791000) include food and daily necessities.

"The first batch of supplies was shipped from Beijing on Wednesday", – said Zhao, adding that "the rest will be delivered to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society as soon as possible by appropriate means".