The Russian military have killed 400 and wounded another 800 civilians.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this in his video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It has already been established that Russian soldiers killed 38 Ukrainian children and wounded more than 70. In general, data on more than 400 killed and more than 800 wounded civilians have been confirmed," the Minister said.

According to him, this is preliminary data.

"After all, the enemy staged a real act of genocide against Ukraine," Reznikov said.

He noted that only in Mariupol, Donetsk region, 400,000 Ukrainians were taken hostage.

"They are constantly fired upon by aviation, rocket artillery, missiles," the Minister of Defense stressed.

